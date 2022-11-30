Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie has died aged 79

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie has died at the age of 79.

McVie’s family confirmed that she passed away this morning. Her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” her family wrote online.

“She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family.

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 and was behind some of their biggest hits including ‘Little Lies’, ‘Everywhere’, ‘Songbird’ and many more.

She was a member of the band when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 but left the group shortly after. The co-vocalist and keyboardist returned to the group in 2014.

The band have released a statement to pay tribute to McVie, describing her as “the best musician anyone could have in their band”.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the statement reads. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed”.

Since news of McVie’s passing emerged, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the singer including her Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood.

Garbage, Hayley Williams and soloist/The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess have also shared messages.

Mick Fleetwood wrote: “This is a day where my dear sweet Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and let us earthbound folks to listen with baited breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’…reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today..I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound..they fly to me.”

Elsewhere, Garbage said on Twitter: “Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted. Songbird forever”.

The Waterboys‘ Mike Scott wrote, “Farewell Christine McVie who was also perfect” – a reference to her maiden name.

Soloist and Paramore singer Hayley Williams paid tribute to McVie on Instagram, writing: “I love you Christine McVie. My favourite writer in one of the best bands of all time.”

See tributes below:

Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted.

Songbird forever. 🩸 — Garbage (@garbage) November 30, 2022

Farewell Christine McVie who was also Perfect. https://t.co/2cZR3y94UE — Mike Scott (@MickPuck) November 30, 2022

ah man, farewell Christine McVie x pic.twitter.com/QdepmcomlN — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) November 30, 2022

RIP the incredible Christine McVie, such a huge part of Fleetwood Mac, thank you for the music https://t.co/tArwmCFhpp — Andy Bell (@Andybebop) November 30, 2022

Christine McVie died. One of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter. RIP. — marc maron (@marcmaron) November 30, 2022

Devastated to hear of the passing of Christine McVie. Such a huge inspiration. Please all play You Make Loving Fun nice and loud in her honour this evening. Celebrate those gorgeous chords, melodies, and lyrics, sung so heartfelt with her beautiful, inimitable voice. CC, CP, BL pic.twitter.com/gWfHkQ5H4Z — The Subways (@thesubways) November 30, 2022

Christine McVie was an inspiration. She spent a career moving between genres, mixing bluesy vocals with massive pop hooks and rock with balladry. She found room in a gigantic, tumultuous rock band to deliver a poetic, empathetic and sophisticated point of view. A legend. pic.twitter.com/8LDUX9btVF — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) November 30, 2022

RIP Christine McVie. One of my favourite songwriters but also a very gifted illustrator. Her gatefold illustration for Kiln House (1970) is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/fv9ZdsAtT1 — John Allison (@badmachinery) November 30, 2022

Just heard the terribly heartbreaking news that

Christine McVie has died. She wrote my favourite Fleetwood Mac songs and I also loved her solo work.

Enormous loss. RIP RS pic.twitter.com/I3XGWDHh2X — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) November 30, 2022

“Although it is said that we fought a lot, we actually did spend a lot of our time laughing. There weren’t that many fights.” – Christine McVie Rest in peace… pic.twitter.com/p9kCDzYujS — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 30, 2022

