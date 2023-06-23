Foo Fighters play Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023 as mystery band The Churnups revealed

Foo Fighters took to the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury today (June 23) finally confirming that they were behind mystery band The Churnups.

The band were one of several acts rumoured to be performing under the moniker The Churnups on the opening Friday of Glasto 2023.

Foos frontman Dave Grohl was spotted backstage earlier today, with eagled-eyed fans noticing Arctic Monkeys stage gear in the background which appeared to confirm that the picture was new.

The band opened with ‘All My Life’, with Grohl telling the crowd: “All right motherfuckers, let’s dance!”

“We only have one hour, so we’re going to try fit in as many songs as we can,” he added.

Grohl also played a snippet of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’, before launching into Black Sabbath‘s iconic ‘Paranoid’ riff.

The band then played a furious rendition of ‘The Pretender’, sharing: “Last time we played here was 2017, I don’t know how many of you were there but we sang that shit loud back then.”

“You guys fuckin’ knew it was us this whole time, you knew it was us, right?” Grohl joked about the much-talked about mystery slot, before performing ‘My Hero’. “We’re not good at secrets.”

📢 Please welcome… THE CHURNUPS!#FooFighters arrive at #Glastonbury. Our weekend of live coverage continues on @BBCiPlayer as some of the world’s biggest artists head to the world’s most famous music festival.#BBCGlastonbury | June 23 – 25 | #MadeByBBCStudios pic.twitter.com/sy2ZbfIKd5 — BBC Studios (@bbcstudios) June 23, 2023

The Foos performed on the Pyramid Stage ahead of Royal Blood (8:15 pm-9:15pm BST) and headliners Arctic Monkeys (10:15pm-11:45pm BST).

2023 also marks 25 years since Foo Fighters first performed at Glasto – on the same day and in the same slot that The Churnups were billed.

Last year, Grohl made a special guest appearance during Paul McCartney’s headline show on the Pyramid Stage along with Bruce Springsteen.

In a five star review of new album ‘But Here We Are’, NME said the Foos’ eleventh album was “a suitably pensive toast to rock’s restorative powers” which saw them “work through their grief” after the death of bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

