Fresco Kyoto release music video for ‘Whatever You Say’

Brisbane indie-pop act Fresco Kyoto have released the music video for their latest single ‘Whatever You Say’.

Out now via Double Drummer, the new single is Fresco Kyoto’s first release this year and the follow-up to their debut EP, ‘Crave For Colour’, released last year.

Recorded between The Moon Room and Hunting Ground Studios in Brisbane, ‘Whatever You Say’ “follows a period of soul-searching in which the band honed their influences into something distinctly their own”, according to a press statement.

Fresco Kyoto said of ‘Whatever You Say’, “This past year has been one full of experimentation both in sound, as well as our creative process. We have explored new and exciting writing techniques, and opened our minds to alternative imagery and textures.”

The music video was created by the band, director Karl Bouro and the Brisbane City Council as part of their QUBE Effect initiative, which provides musicians with industry networking opportunities and helps them create unique videos for professional development.

Filmed at the Queensland Multicultural Centre, Fresco Kyoto said the location brought a focus to the song’s emotional impact.

“We sought inspiration from other music videos whose songs had a similar emotive landscape,” the band said.

“It was important to us to explore the concept of motion as well as fourth wall breaks during significant moments in the song, and we think the video reflects this.”

‘Whatever You Say’ is available to stream or purchase now.