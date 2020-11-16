Professional League Of Legends esports team 100 Thieves and Golden Guardians have reportedly reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of two of Guardians’ players.

According to League Of Legends reporter Travis Gafford, attack damage carry (ADC) Victor “FBI” Huang and jungler Can “Closer” Çelik are set to be transferred from the Golden Guardians to 100 Thieves.

Both players are currently on contract with Golden Guardians until 2021, meaning 100 Thieves will have to buyout the players from the Guardians. The deal has yet to be made official, though, as the League Of Legends free agency market only opens later today (November 16).

Advertisement

Check out Gafford’s tweet below.

Sources: Golden Guardians and 100t have verbally agreed to transfer the contracts of Closer and FBI when the trade window opens tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Y7FLCiRjK3 — Travis Gafford (@TravisGafford) November 15, 2020

The news comes just days after it was revealed that 100 Thieves had prematurely released Cody Sun from his contract, which was set to run until 2021. Sun, who was part of the team’s original lineup in 2018, is now a free agent as well.

FBI is expected to replace Cody Sun in the bottom lane for 100 Thieves, while Closer will take over as the jungler after Juan “Contractz” Garcia. It is currently unknown who Golden Guardians plans to replace FBI and Closer with.

In other League Of Legends esports news, it was recently announced that Cloud9 has reportedly reached terms to acquire Luka “Perkz” Perkovi from G2 Esports. As such, Cloud9’s current mid-laner, Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer, will likely available for buyout. Additionally, G2 Esports is also said to be on the search for a new ADC to replace Perkz.