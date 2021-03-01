15 classic Data East arcade titles will be released on PC this week

’80s publisher Data East has given publishing rights to Ziggurat Interactive to release fifteen of their classic arcade games on PC this month.

Data East was responsible for a host of well-loved games in the ’80s and ’90s, including Heavy Barrel, Super BurgerTime, and Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja. Ziggurat Interactive is a publishing company that looks to buy classic IP licenses and bring them up to date with PC editions, describing its fans as “Arcade junkies”.

The games will be released in waves, with eight arcade titles being released on March 3. These titles are Joe & Mac – Caveman Ninja, Super BurgerTime, Heavy Barrel, SRD: Super Real Darwin, Express Raider, Two Crude, Bad Dudes, and Gate of Doom.

The titles will be available through Steam, GOG, and the Humble Bundle Store, with a 33 per cent discount to celebrate their release.

“The name Data East is practically synonymous with ’80s and ’90s arcades, and we are excited to bring these games to PC players for the first time,” said Michael Devine, Senior Vice President of Business Development.

“These are truly classic games that millions around the world have played and enjoyed, and we are thrilled to share them with a new generation of gamers.”

