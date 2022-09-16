1million people have played ‘Disney Dreamlight Valley’ in its first week

It’s been revealed that Disney Dreamlight Valley has attracted 1million players since it was released last week (September 8) in early access.

Taking to Twitter, the official Disney Dreamlight Valley account confirmed the news, writing: “Today we are proud to share that we’ve welcomed over 1million Villagers to Disney Dreamlight Valley!”

“We’re overjoyed to see you discover what it means to live magically. Thank you for your excitement, feedback and sharing the game with your friends. This is just the beginning,” they continued.

Today we are proud to share that we’ve welcomed over 1 Million Villagers to #DisneyDreamlightValley! We're overjoyed to see you discover what it means to #LiveMagically. Thank you for your excitement, feedback and sharing the game with your friends. This is just the beginning!✨ pic.twitter.com/BC1bhyZBQm — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 15, 2022

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid life-sim and adventure game “rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new,” according to the Steam listing.

“Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony—until the Forgetting. Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place. With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle. Now it’s up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley!”

Today (September 16) Disney Dreamlight Valley also received its first update, fixing several bugs. Check out the patch notes here.

Last week, Disney revealed that a new Toy Story-inspired realm would be coming to the game later this year while a roadmap promised “more free updates” in 2023, which is also when the game will leave early access.

How's your Valley coming along? Already daydreaming about what's next? 💭 Our first two updates will introduce some truly beloved (and maybe even feared) characters, realms and stories – and that's just the start! We'll have more to share soon, so stay tuned ✨ pic.twitter.com/CLltZXL9jX — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) September 10, 2022

