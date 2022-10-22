2 classic ‘Mario Party’ games are coming to Switch next month

Nintendo has announced that two classic Mario Party games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online early next month.

Sharing in a new tweet yesterday (October 21), the publisher revealed that Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are the next games to be joining the Nintendo 64 collection via its Switch Online service on November 2.

Mario Party launched for the Nintendo 64 system in 1999 and was the original game that kicked off the popular series. This game is a four-player party game and allows players to interact across nine Adventure Boards and 56 minigames in either multiplayer or solo mode.

Party like it’s the year 1999 (and 2000)! Hit some Dice Blocks and become a Super Star in #MarioParty and Mario Party 2, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 11/2! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/gkoPmAPFUk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 21, 2022

Mario Party 2 was released one year later in 2000 but this time around featured “Bowser-bashing board-game action” with new costumes, Adventure Boards, and additional minigames.

Both titles join the building Nintendo 64 collection which already features games such as Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Star Fox 64, Banjo-Kazooie, and many beloved games from the classic console.

Of course, those wishing to play the two Mario Party games will need to subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack which gives users access to online play and access to NES and SNES games, alongside a catalogue of Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive games and various expansions for Switch games.

Back in May, Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the company intends on expanding its Switch Online library. He also revealed that “the total subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online has not been updated from the 32million subscribers we disclosed last September, but it is gradually increasing as the sales of Nintendo Switches increases.”

In other news, it’s been confirmed that God of War: Ragnarok will feature a number of preferred graphics settings for players to choose from, including a feature that targets 120 FPS in performance mode.