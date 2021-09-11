2D adventure indie game ‘Webbed’ officially launches on PC

Webbed, a 2D physics adventure indie game that somehow makes spiders adorable has officially launched on PC.

The spider title which was developed by Sbug Games and released a couple of days ago (September 9), tells “a daring story of a happy little spider on an adventure to save her boyfriend from a big mean bowerbird.”

Players can control the spider and swing through trees, spin webs, and make friends with other bugs, set in a fantasy Queensland.

Some of the game’s main features include nine different localized languages, full controller support, Steam Achievements, pixel art, custom web mechanics for creating webs and swinging, skateboards, as well as an open world to explore.

You can check out the Webbed gameplay launch trailer below:

Webbed is available to purchase on PC via Steam, GOG, and HumbleBundle for £7.19 GBP. The game is currently sitting at an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam from almost 700 users after launching two days ago.

In a Steam post, Sbug Games’ two developers Riley and Noah said: “We would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for all of their support and we hope you enjoy our silly spider game.”

Earlier this month, the open-world exploration indie game Sable returned to Steam with another limited time demo as part of The Indie Houses Direct which kicked off on September 1.

Players were able to get themselves another taste of the indie game for a week before the demo ended. Sable officially launches on September 23 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Elsewhere, Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy XIV will make an appearance at this year’s Tokyo Game Show on September 3, and Yoshi-P will also be there as well.