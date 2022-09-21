2K confirms it was hacked after customers were sent “malicious” links

2K has issued a warning to players over a “malicious link” that was sent out from the company’s support desk after being targeted by a hack.

In a Twitter post shared last night (September 20), 2K acknowledged that “an unauthorised third party illegally accessed the credentials of one of our vendors to the help desk platform that 2K uses.”

“The unauthorised party sent a communication to certain players containing a malicious link,” continued the message. “Please do not open any emails or click on any links that you receive from the 2K Games support account.”

Advertisement

For anyone that has already clicked a link sent to them by the account, 2K recommends following several steps to secure their information “out of an abundance of caution.”

This includes resetting any account passwords that are saved with their web browser, enabling two-factor authentication wherever possible, and running an anti-virus scan.

Hey folks, please read an important message from our Customer Support team. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/yKI18eL7mY — 2K Support (@2KSupport) September 20, 2022

2K added that its “support portal will remain offline while we continue to address this matter,” and clarified that it will “never” ask for passwords or personal information.

“We deeply apologise for any inconvenience and disruption that this matter may cause. We appreciate the ongoing support and understanding from our player communities.”

In the replies to 2K’s statement, several Twitter users shared screenshots of the supposed message that was sent out by hackers, which directed them to follow several links related to a “2K Launcher” ticket.

Advertisement

2K is one of several companies in the games industry to be targeted by hackers this month. On Sunday (September 16), Rockstar confirmed that a hacker’s leaked GTA 6 videos were legitimate but said it won’t have any “long-term effect” on the game’s development.

Shortly afterward, Blizzard Entertainment suffered a similar leak for test footage of Diablo 4.