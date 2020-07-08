2K Games announces release date for ‘WWE 2K Battlegrounds’

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is an arcade-style brawler inspired by the popular wrestling company and will be releasing later this year.

The game is set to hit on September 18 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. Additionally, the game will be available Xbox Series X when the console hits shelves, however no word on a PS5 version has been stated yet.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is set to take a larger-than-life approach to the popular sport, complete with cartoony visuals and over-the-top combat moves. The game is set to be a starting point for new players, but also provide the complexity that series veterans have come to expect.

The game is expected to bring over 70 WWE Superstars and Legends and the new trailer showcases some of the playable characters in action. Some of the elaborate moves players will be able to utilise such as throwing an opponent into the jaws of a crocodile can also be seen. Check out the trailer below:

Several modes will be available at launch, with both online and offline play. A campaign mode will be included and will have players competing for the chance to win obtain a WWE contract. While competing, players will engage in multiple new arenas and receive advice from well known wrestlers such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Paul Heyman.

A new mode known as ‘King of the Battleground’ will be included, offering players a chance to fight to be the last-man-standing. 4 players will begin in the ring while another 4 will watch from outside, waiting to enter as opponents get knocked out.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is available to pre-order now. Players who purchase the standard edition are set to receive popular wrestler Edge. The digital deluxe edition will come bundled with all versions of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock and Ronda Rousey unlocked at the beginning of the game, plus 1100 bonus Golden Bucks – in-game currency that can be used to unlock Superstars and cosmetic items.

2K Games recently announced the versions of NBA 2K21 which seemed to heavily hint that next-gen games could be receiving a price increase, as the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game are more expensive than their counterparts.