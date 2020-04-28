2K reveals new arcade-style WWE game, ‘2K Battlegrounds’

2K Games has announced WWE 2K Battleground, a new arcade-style WWE game, in place of the now-cancelled WWE 2K21.

The company revealed the title on its official website announcement with a trailer that features recognisable WWE stars such as The Rock. 2K also described the upcoming game as “over-the-top”, with a focus on “social pick-up-and-play fun, but with plenty of depth for those who want to get way into it”.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is being developed by Saber Interactive, which is known for its work on NBA 2K Playgrounds. The game is set to be released in the Fall, but a specific launch date has not been announced.

In the statement, 2K touched on the feedback it has received regarding last year’s WWE 2K20: “We hear you and we know you want more from the franchise, so here’s what we’re going to do: we are applying what we’ve learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun,” the company wrote.

“As part of that commitment, we are extending the production timeline and will not be releasing a WWE 2K simulation game in 2020,” they added. “We want to ensure the development team at Visual Concepts can create a great game that will entertain grizzled WWE 2K veterans, as well as newcomers who want to climb through the ropes and step into the ring for the very first time.”

2K will also keep the 2K19 servers running, at gamers’ requests, while they develop the new games.

Saber Interactive was previously announced to be working on the upcoming remaster of Crysis. Crysis Remastered will make its way to PC and current-gen consoles this Summer, including the Nintendo Switch.