Gameplay footage from ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ has leaked

30 minutes of gameplay footage from Ubisoft’s much-anticipated game, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, has leaked online.

The leaked footage appears to come from a work-in-progress build, as Eurogamer notes, and was released just days ahead of this Sunday’s Ubisoft Forward livestream. The original footage,which has now been removed, was first posted onto YouTube and has since found its way onto a handful of other sites. Ubisoft is currently working on removing all videos.

The half-hour video includes a glimpse of main protagonist Eivor (who is female in the leaks) traveling through villages on horseback, navigating across open water on a longboat, killing wolves and infiltrating a castle.

Players are also given a glimpse at the in-game skill menu, which takes the form of constellations, and includes points that can be spent on abilities or base stats. The inventory menu also heavily resembles those from Origins and Odyssey, albeit seemingly without level requirements on equipment.

The game will also seemingly feature a non-regenerating health bar. Judging from the leaks, players will have to eat berries from the environment to replenish their health.

Ubisoft will be hosting an extended look at Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla after its Ubisoft Forward stream, so players will have to wait for official confirmation on whether the features in the leaks have made the cut for the game, or have been removed.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is expected to launch later this year along side the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game will also be available on PC via the Epic Games Store, PS4, and Xbox One. Four pre-order bundles are now available.