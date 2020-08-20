343 Industries denies TV project impacted ‘Halo Infinite’ development

343 Industries has refuted claims that the development of a Halo TV show for Showtime has affected work on the upcoming Halo Infinite.

The developer has stated that it has a “devoted transmedia team that is working with Showtime on the creation and production of the Halo TV show [which is] separate from the Halo Infinite development team”, according to a statement provided to IGN.

“These are two completely independent projects with dedicated teams and leadership that do not impact one another,” 343 Industries emphasised.

The company’s statement comes just hours after a report from Thurrott alleged that development on Halo Infinite has been affected by work on the TV series. The game was recently delayed to 2021 to “ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision”.

Thurrott’s report also noted that a “significant portion of the game” has supposedly been outsourced to third-party contractors. According to an anonymous source, the outsourcing for Halo Infinite was “at a ratio higher than a typical studio undertakes during development [and] has caused significant headaches for cross-development collaboration”.

343 Industries did not comment on this claim in its statement to IGN.

Xbox head Phil Spencer recently spoke out about the Halo Infinite delay and how the team considered splitting the game into sections. “I know it’s disappointing to people, it’s disappointing to us. We were looking forward to the alignment of Halo Infinite and the Xbox Series X,” he said.