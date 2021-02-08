343 Industries teases “new place and way” to play ‘Halo’

Halo: The Master Chief Collection may be headed to new platforms, according to a tease from developer 343 Industries.

The developer said in a new Halo Waypoint post that it is looking to offer players a “new place and way” to play the collection of Halo games in a future update. The studio did not share any information on what that might entail, but noted that it will release more information on the upcoming flight closer to its release.

Fans have since begun speculating that the Master Chief Collection might be released on the Epic Games Store, while several others are hoping it will be available on the Nintendo Switch. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Halo MCC might be coming to the Epic Games Store.

These reports come as 343 Industries have announced that an upcoming test flight for Halo The MCC may include tests for a “new place and way to play”. #Halo pic.twitter.com/hrjTwUaWKn — Legendary (@Legendary_235) February 7, 2021

Advertisement

As many of you probably heard, 343 Industries teased about a new platform to play Halo Master Chief Collection. Where do you think what platform would possibly be played on? My guess is Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/5rHFnvRPTW — NightFlyer (@NightFlyerTV) February 8, 2021

The Halo Waypoint post includes updates on challenges for the ongoing season, quit bans, and a brief look at what players can expect for future flights – also known as public and closed tests.

343 Industries is planning for another round of flights later this month or in early March, and notes that it has “quite a bit of new content we are looking to get into your hands”. However, it also cautioned that it is still “deciding what the right amount is and are still waiting to see what progress is made in the coming weeks”.

The next public flight will include FOV slider support for all Xbox One consoles, additional ways to customise controls, additional keybindings and mouse and keyboard support for consoles. A release date has not been announced.

The Halo Waypoint blogpost also detailed the current quit ban ladder for the Master Chief Collection. Players who quit a game – intentionally or accidentally – will receive a short ban if they are among the first 50 per cent of players in a game to leave.

Advertisement

The first offence will result in a one-minute ban, the second offence warrants a three-minute ban, the third time a player quits gets a five minute ban, and all subsequent bans clock in at 10 minutes. Players who quit a game after the first 50 per cent can leave a game penalty-free.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC via Xbox Game Pass. The game most recently received a next-gen upgrade in November, which includes 4K resolutions, and 120fps gameplay in both campaign and multiplayer modes.