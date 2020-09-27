343 Industries on ‘Halo Infinite’: “We haven’t locked on release date”

Halo Infinite was delayed earlier this year, and 343 Industries still hasn’t set a release date, according to the game’s community director.

The game had been pushed back to 2021 following both critical and fan backlash to its first gameplay reveal back in July. At the time, the developer stated that “the extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever”.

Despite this, recent store listings from Best Buy suggested that the game would be coming soon. However, Halo Infinite’s community manager Brian Jarrard has since responded to the rumours, putting them to rest.

“PSA: We haven’t locked on release date for Halo Infinite yet. Anything you see on a retail site is just placeholder / speculation,” Jarrard said. Read the full tweet below:

PSA: We haven’t locked on release date for Halo Infinite yet. Anything you see on a retail site is just placeholder / speculation. — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) September 24, 2020

Since the delay of Halo Infinite, changes have been made to the game’s development structure. Video game developer Certain Affinity – which has worked on previous games in the franchise – has been brought in to co-develop the remainder of the game. A veteran writer for the series, Joseph Staten, has also joined as the new project lead.

It was also reported earlier this week (September 22) that “new features” were being added to Halo Infinite. An anonymous Twitter user, who claims that he is part of the development team, said that the “game is going to change everything when it’s out”.

While Halo Infinite has been delayed, Microsoft have still promised to release both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S later this year. Both consoles went on pre-order on September 22, and are set for retail release on November 10.