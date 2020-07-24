343 Industries says ‘Halo Infinite’ is “the start of the next ten years for ‘Halo’”

After unveiling Halo Infinite’s gameplay for the first time during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X games showcase, developer 343 Industries has announced its intent for the upcoming game’s lifespan to last the next decade.

Speaking to IGN, Halo Infinite studio head Chris Lee revealed that the upcoming game will likely be the franchise’s last standalone release for the near future. “Halo Infinite is the start of our platform for the future. We want Infinite to grow over time, versus going to those numbered titles and having all that segmentation that we had before,” he said.

Lee then alluded to the studio’s hope that the open-world game will expand and keep gamers engaged over the next decade. “It’s really about creating Halo Infinite as the start of the next ten years for Halo and then building that as we go with our fans and community,” he added.

343 Industries intends to keep adding new pieces of Master Chief’s story to Halo Infinite throughout the coming years, and plans to keep updating the game/platform as technology advances. A free update that will enable ray tracing has been planned and will arrive shortly after the game launches.

Halo Infinite will consist of a unified story that won’t require players to brush up on lore from the franchise’s spin-off material. “This time players will have the freedom to explore the ring, but we are telling a story with a beginning, middle, and end that we want to carry the player through as you go,” Lee said in a separate statement to IGN.

Halo Infinite is set to launch alongside the Xbox Series X during the holiday season this year. It will also be playable on Xbox One.