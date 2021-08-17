3D Realms reveals retro shooter ‘Cultic’, with demo available now

Publisher 3D Realms has announced Cultic, a new shooter that aims to take players back to the mid-’90s heyday of the genre.

Described as a “crunchy retro shooter” by developer Jason Smith – professionally known as Jasozz Games – Cultic is an FPS in the mould of the earliest DOOM entries (thanks, RockPaperShotgun). It also has something of a horror-fantasy flair that evokes 1995’s Hexen: Beyond Heretic – albeit with an arsenal of more modern weaponry at your disposal.

The game, currently slated for release on PC, starts off with players killed by the members of a mysterious cult, only to rise from the dead to wipe out your murderers. 3D Realms describes the game as “You, your guns, and your dynamite will have to shoot, slide, blast, duck, dodge, and maybe throw a gib or two to survive in this old-school-inspired shooter.”

Despite its old-school visuals – Cultic is meant to look like “the shooters of yore” – the studio says it takes advantage of modern game development, with the physics and lighting offering a more contemporary experience.

Cultic is also set to offer some variety in playstyle beyond simple run-and-gun shootouts. “You can run in guns blazing, running, jumping, sliding, and dodging to keep out of harm’s way,” the game’s Steam page says, but will also allow slower, more tactical play, including laying traps for cultists, or turning their attacks against each other.

However, Smith has already had to dispel rumours about the game, chiefly that it will be coming to Nintendo Switch. Taking to Twitter, Smith said that “While the plan is to get CULTIC on consoles eventually, PC is the current priority, and no specifics for those ports have been decided on yet.”

Hey all! I've noticed some articles talking about CULTIC on Switch and even a fake trailer for a Switch version? While the plan is to get CULTIC on consoles eventually, PC is the current priority, and no specifics for those ports have been decided on yet.#CULTIC — Jason Smith (@JasozzGames) August 16, 2021

Although there’s no release date for the game, a demo of Cultic is available on Steam now, and the title can be added to players’ wishlists.

Recently, 3D Realms also announced Neon Beasts, a first-person shooter inspired by the classic TimeSplitters and a dash of Hotline Miami.