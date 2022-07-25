4 WWE games delisted from Steam by 2K

2K has delisted four different WWE games and all their downloadable content (DLC) from Steam.

It looks like WWE 2K17, 18, 19 and 20 have all been removed from Steam with no current explanation as to why, alongside all the major DLC for these games as well. Players can still access these games within their library, but they are no longer available to be bought directly from Steam itself (via PC Gamer).

Steam Tracker indicates that these delistings took place on July 13, with a Reddit user spotting the removals yesterday (July 24). Both WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds and their DLC are still available.

The WWE 2K18 – Accelerator pack is still listed on Steam, and it indicates that the delisting was in fact at the request of 2K, as it reads: “At the request of the publisher, WWE 2K18 – Accelerator is no longer available for sale on Steam.”

As of publication, it’s currently unclear if, or when, these delisted WWE games will come back to Steam.

These WWE games aren’t the only surprise delisting message from digital storefronts recently, as Ubisoft dropped that it was going to delist Assassin’s Creed: Liberation HD. After some initial confusion, it’s been confirmed that whilst Liberation will go off sale on September 1, it will still be playable.

Elsewhere in the realm of professional wrestling, Paul “Triple H” Levesque will now take on all responsibilities in relation to WWE creative, which were previously controlled by Vince McMahon, who retired from the business on July 22 last week.

In other video game news, Funko, the company behind the collectible Funko Pops, is gearing up to make multiple video games starting with an action platformer next year.