50 Cent sparks ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ rumours with cryptic Vice City teaser

50 Cent has posted artwork from Grand Theft Auto‘s Vice City on social media, prompting fans to theorise if the rapper will feature in Rockstar Games‘ upcoming title Grand Theft Auto 6.

Yesterday (February 28), 50 Cent posted an image of Grand Theft Auto‘s Vice City logo on Instagram. Today (March 2), he shared the same picture on Twitter, with the caption: “I will explain this later, GLG GreenLight Gang this shit bigger than Power trust me. Boom #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

I will Explain this later, GLG🚦GreenLightGang this shit bigger than POWER trust me. 💣BOOM💨#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/7SIeFrcD4u — 50cent (@50cent) March 2, 2023

While 50 Cent’s post remains cryptic, the Vice City connection has prompted fans to suggest that the rapper will play a role in Grand Theft Auto 6.

While Vice City is the fictional setting of Rockstar Games’ 2002 Grand Theft Auto game, a 2022 report claimed the studio will return to the Miami-inspired setting with Grand Theft Auto 6.

The report also claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will star two leading characters, one of which supposedly being the series’ first female protagonist.

Since then, early footage from the game was leaked online by a hacker, which led to one arrest by British police.

The leak’s validity was confirmed by Rockstar, however Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two has claimed the “terribly disappointing” hack will not affect development.

“With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed,” shared Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in November. “There’s no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak won’t have any influence on development or anything of the sort.”

Since then, both Take-Two and Rockstar have remained quiet regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 – though it remains to be seen whether 50 Cent’s teaser is related to the project.

