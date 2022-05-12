505 Games announces its first-ever digital showcase for next week

505 Games has announced its first-ever digital games showcase, and the publisher of titles like Control has scheduled it for next week.

In a new post shared today (May 12), 505 Games confirmed that its spring 2022 showcase will take place on May 17 at 2PM BST / 3PM CET / 6AM PT over on the official 505 Games YouTube channel.

As of right now, not much information has been shared regarding the contents of the showcase, but 505 Games has said that it will provide updates on previously announced titles, as well as “a surprise or two along the way.”

Get ready for some exciting announcements from 505 Games, in our first ever digital showcase! Tune into the 505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase on May 17th at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 06:00 PT 📺 https://t.co/SoHCxnBzGK #505GamesShowcase pic.twitter.com/jS07HnJGBl — 505 Games (@505_Games) May 12, 2022

Alongside the live broadcast, there’ll also be a community Q&A session with developers after the public screening who will speak on any of the new announcements shared.

The Milan-based publisher is responsible for games such as Control, Death Stranding (on PC) and Ghostrunner. It is also gearing up to launch its new title Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, which is set to release this month.

In terms of predictions, it’s possible that fans will be provided with a brand new look at Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising ahead of its release, as well as a look at the previously announced Remedy Entertainment title.

Last year, 505 Games and Remedy confirmed that they will be developing and co-publishing a new multiplayer spin-off game set in the Control universe. Codenamed Condor, the game is inspired by the franchise game director Mikael Kasurinen’s love of multiplayer games.

Kasurinen confirmed that Remedy had “outlined high-level collaboration terms to further expand the Control franchise with a bigger-budget Control-game”, which he said he could not go into detail about.

In April, The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced that E3 2022 has been cancelled. This has led to multiple game companies confirming their own individual digital showcases, with Xbox and Bethesda recently sharing the date for their June showcase.

In other news, BioWare game testers working on the upcoming Dragon Age 4 will no longer be ordered to work back in the office.