505 Games has ended production on ‘Indivisible’

505 Games has announced that it has ended production on indie action role-playing game Indivisible.

The news was shared by the Italian video game publisher on October 9 via a blog post on its official website. “In light of the recent restructuring and dissolution of Lab Zero, 505 Games would like to clarify what this means for the future of Indivisible,” reads the opening segment of the statement.

“At this stage, apart from the content that is already in submission, there will unfortunately be no more production on the game. We understand that longtime players have been waiting for Guest Characters as well as some Backer-created characters. Regretfully, this additional content will not be added to the game.”

The content in submission refers to an upcoming update for the Nintendo Switch version of the game. The update will add Razmi’s challenges, New Game+ and couch co-op. The update is expected to be released tomorrow, October 13.

Along with its statement, 505 Games has published an FAQ page that contains several updates about the game, including the fact that the game will still be available on digital platforms, albeit with no further updates.

Developer Lab Zero dissolved following the resignation of multiple employees and developers within the company as a result of inappropriate behaviour and abuse from studio head Mike Zaimont, according to IGN.

505 Games’ Indivisible is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac and Linux.