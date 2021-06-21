A blocked door in ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ is instantly killing players

A door in Call Of Duty: Warzone is instantly killing players after the game’s Season Four update.

Discovered by a Warzone player on the game’s Reddit page, a bug related to a closed door in the salt mining facility will instantly down a player when touched.

The post was made by user Rxelik, and now has over 1,000 upvotes and a number of players corroborating that it is not a one-off issue.

The original poster replied wondering if the door was originally open before the update, as changes to map flow are frequently made during Warzone‘s regular updates.

The newly added Red Doors were also part of the speculation. These were a new feature added in the most recent Season Four update. The Red Doors act as warp points to safe rooms that are filled with loot, and let you travel to other parts of the map quickly.

This isn’t the only bug to turn up in the Season Four update. Shortly after its release, Raven Software had to remove armoured cargo trucks from the game, due to an ongoing issue with players who interacted with them becoming invisible.

Raven Software is also promising to nerf the MG 82, which has been deemed too powerful after it moved from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to Call Of Duty: Warzone.

The developer highlighted the gun’s overpowered nature in a tweet that compared it to the souped-up weapons that would more commonly feature in the game’s Zombies co-op mode.

