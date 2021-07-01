A ‘Breath Of The Wild’ player finally opens the game’s unattainable chest

Someone has managed to solve one of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of the Wild‘s final challenges which was thought to be impossible.

The player, who goes by MrOrdun on Twitter, shared a video yesterday showing the moment they solved one of Breath Of The Wild‘s final challenges.

As spotted by Kotaku, the video shows how they were able to uncover the “impossible” chest found 80 meters below the ground at Aris Beach in the game. According to the player, “it has never been opened prior to this moment”.

Let's goooooo!!!!

This is the impossible chest, found 80 meters below the ground at Aris Beach, and will despawn after 7 seconds of sinking after loading in. It has never been opened prior to this moment! 😮#BreathoftheWild pic.twitter.com/zKnNPflENO — Kleric (@MrOrdun) June 30, 2021

Advertisement

As the player mentioned in the tweet, the chest despawns after seven seconds of sinking from loading into the game, so they had to intercept the chest along the way.

The player takes multiple steps in order to collect the chest, including using a game bug that lets you fall through the ground as well as utilising Breath Of The Wild‘s multiple Sheikah Slate abilities to reach it.

The full YouTube video, which goes through the entire process, reveals that the prize within the impossible chest was, after all this time, just a piece of amber.

During E3 2021, Nintendo revealed that Breath Of The Wild 2 will launch on the Nintendo Switch in 2022, along with a brand new teaser trailer. According to Nintendo, the official name of the sequel is being kept secret to avoid spoilers.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Nintendo also announced Metroid Dread, the first new 2D Metroid game in 19 years.