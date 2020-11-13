A collection of the ‘Nioh’ games has been announced for PS5 and PC

Team Ninja has announced The Nioh Collection for the PS5 and PC, arriving early next year with next-gen enhancements.

Both the original Nioh and Nioh 2 are included in the collection, fully remastered for the PC and PS5 with 4K visuals, ultra fast load times, DualSense functionality on the PS5, and support of up to 120 frames per second. All post-launch content will also be included when the game releases on February 5, 2021.

The announcement trailer showcases the increased fluidity in combat with a higher frame rate, as well as other visual upgrades. Many of the games’ visceral set pieces can be seen taking advantage of the next-gen hardware.

Check out the trailer below:

PS4 owners will also be able to grab Nioh 2 – The Complete Collection on the same day, with a free upgrade path to the PS5 version. Additionally, players who own the regular version of Nioh 2 can upgrade and receive the PS5 version of any downloadable expansions they own on PS4. Saves can also be transferred across generations, along with the capability for cross-gen multiplayer.

Nioh 2’s final expansion also releases on December 17. The First Samurai is said to contain some of the most challenging missions in the series’ history and will include an additional difficulty level for players to test their might against.

Marvel’s Spider-Man has also received a next-gen upgrade, coming bundled in Ultimate Edition versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS5. The updated version includes enhancements such as raytracing, DualSense support and higher framerates.