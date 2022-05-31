A fan trailer shows what a new ‘Banjo-Kazooie’ game could look like

A Banjo-Kazooie fan project trailer has been released showcasing what a potential third 3D platformer entry in the series could look like, dubbed Banjo-Threeie.

The trailer by Project Dream (spotted by TheGamer) runs for one minute and 47 seconds and features a brand-new track from channel Dark-Grunt Music. The trailer showcases a range of different hypothetical environments for the bear and dog duo to platform through, and despite lacking character animations, it’s quite an impressive undertaking, with each of the levels looking to match the style of the Nintendo 64 titles.

The YouTube description reads, “Battle your way through an inspired story exploring fantastical worlds collecting Notes & Jiggys! Be captivated by magical transformations into different shapes of Banjo & Kazooie to unlock puzzles and Jiggies, as well as fighting an array of terrifying bosses to defeat Gruntilda and her army for one last time..”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, this is just a conceptual trailer with no plans for it to be made into a playable game, but it’s a neat video nonetheless, and certainly captures the spirit of the Rare’s classics.

Project Dream’s previous work has involved remastered trailers for both the original Banjo-Kazooie, and its sequel Banjo-Tooie, showing what updated versions of those titles could look like.

The last entry in the franchise was the 2008 Xbox 360 exclusive Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts. Despite being met with a reasonably positive critical reception, fans of the franchise were disappointed in the outing, with it ditching the collectathon platforming of the first two entries in favour of vehicular action. Both Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie are available on 2015’s Rare Replay collection, which can be played either on Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. Banjo-Kazooie was also recently added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

In other news, Ubisoft has hinted that a 60fps update for Assassin’s Creed Origins could be coming very soon.