A ‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ PC port could actually be happening

A Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC port looks increasingly likely as evidence is growing of its existence.

As first pieced together by VGC, Final Fantasy 7 Remake for the PC has been spotted on a list of upcoming Epic Games Store titles alongside Alan Wake Remastered. Originally seen on site tracker, EpicData, the news might sound unremarkable and vague but there’s more to it than that.

That’s because Alan Wake Remastered has since been listed at retailer Rakuten Taiwan with the game supposedly being released on October 5 for PS4, PS5, and Xbox.

While the Alan Wake Remastered news does not confirm that Final Fantasy 7 Remake for the PC is definitely happening soon, it does suggest that the EpicData tracker information is correct.

We also know that the Kingdom Hearts series is coming to the PC for the first time and that the ports will be available on the Epic Games Store, so Square Enix and Epic Games already have some key connections in place.

Previously, Final Fantasy 7 Remake was exclusive to PlayStation for 12 months with the exclusivity period ending in April 2021 but that was extended by six months due to the PS5’s Intergrade version. By that logic, exclusivity should end at the end of 2021 meaning it could make its way to other platforms including the PC.

Square Enix is hosting a dedicated showcase at this year’s Tokyo Game Show with a 50-minute presentation set for October 1, so this could be the ideal time for an announcement.

In other news, former PlayStation CEO, Shawn Layden, has predicted that PlayStation 5 games will cost $200m to make in the future.