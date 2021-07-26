A ‘Ghost Recon’ and ‘Tomb Raider’ crossover is coming

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will soon be getting a crossover with Tomb Raider in celebration of the game’s 20th anniversary.

Amongst a slew of updates that have surfaced for Ghost Recon this year, the 20th anniversary celebrations have prompted a new Operation to be added to the most recent title in the series.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will be updated to include an Operation titled Motherland, which will incorporate characters from Wildlands and Tomb Raider.

Although there are no further details as of yet, it is known that the update will be called “Relics Of The Ancients” and will be available sometime this year.

Ghost Recon’s most recent crossover was with Rainbow Six Siege, and Ubisoft has been clear that 2021 will be a year full of updates and events for the game.

“Since launch, our priority has been to address feedback from you, our players,” they wrote in a tweet earlier this year.

“We added multiple updates to our Ghost Experience, which brought the Bullet Lure, Darkest Night, Golem Island exploration, and World Modifiers to name a few.

“We will keep working to add more to the game and offer you all some exciting content for the months to come. We are designing the future of our game based on your feedback and throwing in a few surprises into the mix!”

The next entry in the Tom Clancy franchise has been announced as Tom Clancy’s XDefiant. The 6v6 multiplayer shooter will be free-to-play and available on PC, Google Stadia, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.