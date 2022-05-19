A ‘God Of War’ mod turns its deities into ‘The Simpsons’ characters

A new God Of War mod replaces various gods from the game with models of characters from The Simpsons.

The mod by Omega Fantasy naturally swaps out God Of War’s father-son duo, Kratos and Atreus, with Homer and Bart respectively. Likewise, The Stranger (who acts as a recurring antagonist throughout the game) is replaced by well-mannered Christian neighbour Ned Flanders.

The character models for The Simpsons characters are taken from the 2003 sandbox title, The Simpsons: Hit & Run. However, the mod doesn’t simply replace the models, but also replaces dialogue, with lines being dubbed over by some shockingly convincing voiceover work that makes the exchanges sound like they’ve been ripped directly from the classic animated series.

God Of War was originally released in 2018 for PS4, and acted as a soft reboot for the franchise, changing its direction from a fast-paced over-the-top hack ‘n’ slash franchise to a more cinematic and narrative-driven experience.

The game’s PC port didn’t release until January 2022 however, which NME awarded four out of five stars, stating: “God Of War still holds up brilliantly, and this PC version adds the bells and whistles to rival even the latest and greatest in PC gaming. Strap yourself in and enjoy one of the best third-person action games of the PS4 generation.”

A direct sequel titled God of War: Ragnarok is set to release later this year for the PS4 and PS5, with the game’s animation director reiterating its 2022 release back in April of this year. At the time of publication, no release date has been given for the sequel, with some expecting an upcoming 2023 delay.

