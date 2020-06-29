A ‘Harry Potter’ RPG is reportedly coming to next-gen consoles in 2021

A yet-to-be-announced Harry Potter RPG is reportedly in the works and is set to release in 2021 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The game is helmed by developer Avalanche Software, according to Bloomberg . Sources of information for the upcoming game was disclosed from two anonymous members of the team working on the project.

The title is described as “a big-budget Harry Potter game that will let players role-play as wizards and roam a vast, open-world re-creation of Hogwarts and its surrounding areas.”

Footage of the project leaked back in 2018 and showcased the game in action. Viewers caught a glimpse into the wizarding world the game would be building, as well as how players will engage in spell-based combat.

Advertisement

Avalanche Software is most notably known for its work on toys-to-life series, Disney Infinity, and have also worked on other licensed video game titles such as Dragon Ball Z: Sagas and Toy Story 3.

The team allegedly have raised reservations around the Harry Potter RPG following author J.K. Rowling’s comments online that have caused accusations to be made that she is transphobic.

“The studio’s (Avalanche Software) management has not addressed recent comments from the author J.K. Rowling that were widely viewed as transphobic,” the Bloomberg report reads. “The situation made some members of the team uncomfortable and sparked private discussions among staff over the pandemic water cooler, the workplace communication app Slack.”

The Harry Potter inspired game was supposedly set to be announced in June as part of E3, which was later cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New plans outline that the game will receive its announcement after DC FanDome – a 24 hour DC celebration set to take place in August.

Advertisement

In other Harry Potter related news, stars of the film series have pledged support to the transgender community following J.K. Rowling’s comments.

Daniel Radcliffe took to the communities defence and stated that “we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.”