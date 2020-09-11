A limited-edition ‘Fortnite’-themed Nintendo Switch is coming soon

An official limited-edition Fortnite-themed Nintendo Switch has been announced for release in October in select regions.

The special Switch bundle was revealed by Nintendo Life, which has shared several details on the limited-edition run of the console, including its price, launch regions, and more. The bundle follows in the footsteps of previously released Pokémon– and Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Switches with custom-coloured Joy-Cons and themed artwork across the back of the device.

The Fortnite bundle includes yellow and blue Joy-Cons, a Battle Bus etched around the home button, Fortnite characters on the back of the tablet, and a dock that features various skins. Fortnite also comes preinstalled on the Switch, and includes 2,000 V-bucks alongside several exclusive cosmetic items.

NintendoLife reports that the console will also be made available in only a number of regions: mainly Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Per the report, The limited-run console will be released in Europe on October 30, while Australia and New Zealand will get it on November 6.

The bundle will reportedly go on sale for AU$469.95 in Australia. Price points for the bundle in Europe and New Zealand have not been announced.

In other Nintendo Switch news, Ubisoft has announced that cult-classic beat ‘em up Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game will finally return to consoles later this year to celebrate the film’s tenth anniversary. The newly announced complete edition will feature new playable characters such as Knives Chau and Wallace Wells.

Nintendo has also reportedly begun asking developers to make Switch games 4K-ready, hinting that the long-rumoured upgraded version of the Switch with a better display will arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2021