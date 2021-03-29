A live-action ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ film is in the works

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are reportedly developing a live-action film adaptation of Sucker Punch Productions’ critically acclaimed 2020 game, Ghost Of Tsushima.

Announced exclusively by Deadline, the film is currently being developed with Chad Stahelski set to direct. Stahelski is best known for his directorial work on the John Wick saga.

The film will be produced by Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz via their 87Eleven Entertainment company. Asas Qizilbash and Carter Swan will also co-produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions. Sucker Punch’s Peter Kang will oversee the film’s production on behalf of the studio as executive producer.

A release date and cast for the film has yet to be announced. It is also currently unclear if the film’s dialog will be shot in English, or Japanese. The game’s original dialog is delivered in Japanese, although English dubs are also available.

Ghost Of Tsushima follows the story of Jin Sakai, the last remaining samurai in Tsushima after his clan was wiped out during a war against the Mongols. In order to regain control of Tsushima and free his clan and countrymen, Sakai must adopt the frowned-upon methods of the Ghost in order to lead a silent attack on the enemy.

Ghost Of Tsushima released on the PS4 in July 2020 to critical acclaim, with NME’s Jordan Oloman giving the game a glowing four-star review. The game also ranked in the eighth position in NME’s 20 best games of 2020 list.

Nate Fox, the game’s director also shared via the PlayStation Blog that Ghost Of Tsushima has now sold over 6.5million copies since its launch in July. The game is also Sony’s fastest-selling original IP, with selling more than 2.4million units worldwide in its first 3 days of launch.

Most recently, Nate Fox and Jason Cornel – who also served as the game’s director – were appointed as the official ambassadors of the island of Tsushima. The two will be honoured in an upcoming ceremony, which will be held digitally because of the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.