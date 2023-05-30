‘A Long Journey to an Uncertain End’ finally gets a release date

Crispy Creative has announced that A Long Journey to an Uncertain End will launch on June 28 for PC, with a Nintendo Switch release coming later this year.

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End is a narrative-focused space opera management adventure game featuring an explorable galaxy and a diverse cast of characters with their own stories and varied skill sets.

The player will recruit these crewmates and seek out opportunities to gather resources, “all while staying one step ahead of your abusive ex. But here’s the twist: you’re not piloting the ship… you ARE the ship!”

Advertisement

Check out the latest trailer below:

“Sentient spaceships have been outlawed for centuries, but so far you’ve evaded capture thanks to your crew and holo-companion C.O.R.G.I,” the game description reads.

“To keep flying and ensure your crew’s well-being, supplies are essential, but nothing comes free in the ‘verse. Visit new worlds and use your crew to work with locals to complete jobs. Success rewards you with valuable resources and gets you leads on opportunities on other worlds. You can even call in a few favors along the way.”

Players will be able to assign tasks to their crew members depending on their skills and help guide the decisions along the way. Resource management is a big feature of A Long Journey to an Uncertain End so players will need to learn how best to use them to keep their crew happy as they explore planets, moons, and space stations.

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End was first announced back in 2019 with a trailer and has been in development since. Users on Steam can now wishlist the game ahead of its June 28 release date.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Silent Hill: Ascension has a new trailer and release date.