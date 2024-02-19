A ‘Mandalorian’ game is reportedly in the works at ‘Apex Legends’ developer

Reports suggest that Respawn Entertainment is currently developing a Mandalorian video game.

According to Insider Gaming, a first-person shooter inspired by Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian is currently being worked on by the Apex Legends developer.

Sources say the game is set during a time when the Galactic Empire is dominating the galaxy, putting it between Revenge Of The Sith and A New Hope. This means it wouldn’t line up with the Disney+ TV series, which is set after the events of Return Of The Jedi, so don’t expect to see Baby Yoda.

Advertisement

The game will reportedly see players take control of a Mandalorian bounty hunter and collect various bounties dead or alive, for a cash reward. It’s not currently being developed as an open-world title, with players tackling a number of levels across the Star Wars universe.

Mandalorians typically have a number of weapons to draw from, including flamethrowers, guns, missiles and grappling hooks while their jetpacks back up the rumour that this game will be focused on mobility and style. As the game is currently still in the early stages of development, a release is not expected for a couple of years though.

Respawn previously worked on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel Survivor. Last year, Cameron Monaghan, who played Cal Kestis in the games, confirmed the existence of a third title in the series.

“We’re in the process of doing that right now. So that’s a big undertaking and it’s been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done we’ll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again,” he explained, suggesting the game still hasn’t started production.

It comes after director Stig Asmussen said that the original idea was that the series was rounded out as a trilogy but he left Respawn last September for other opportunities. “Veteran Respawn leaders will be stepping up to guide the team as they continue their work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” confirmed EA.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that a feature-length The Mandalorian movie is in the works. Titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, it is set to be directed and produced by Jon Favreau and will begin production later this year.