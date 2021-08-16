A new ‘Abandoned’ trailer and demo is “coming soon”

Blue Box Game Studios has confirmed that a new trailer and demo for its mysterious survival shooter Abandoned is coming soon.

During an interview with NME, Abandoned creator Hasan Kahraman revealed that a new trailer and demo are on their way and will be coming soon.

“The Cinematic Trailer will be very soon… like, really soon,” Kahraman revealed. “At first, we wanted to launch it at GamesCom but we just have to see if we can reach that.”

“We don’t want the same mistakes – we don’t want to announce a date and then make it really tight again for us,” he added. “Because if we screw it up, then I think that it will be screwed up forever. We want to make sure that we don’t announce a date yet but it’s just really soon that the Cinematic Trailer will be up.”

After a disastrous launch for the game’s Realtime Experience app, this can’t come soon enough. But Kahraman insists that there’s a lot more content to come. In fact, the cinematic trailer will give us a proper look at the game itself.

“Actually, in the Cinematic Trailer, you will get to see the game,” he added. “You get to see portions of the game. It’s actually a cutscene – a cinematic extracted from the game into the app. It’s just literally copy and paste but because it’s a different build we just have to tweak it. But what you see in the Realtime Experience app – that is what you will play. Everything is exactly the same.”

After a tricky launch, this new content is exactly what the app needs. But it’s not just a trailer for Abandoned that’s on its way – a new ‘playable prologue’ is coming, too.

“The Playable Prologue will be a short time after the Cinematic reveal,” he revealed. “But again – we don’t want to announce a date. The one thing I’ve learned is don’t announce something too soon, you don’t want to make it too tight for yourself. But it will be soon, yeah.”

“We will also do some surprise things,” he added. “We want to surprise people with stuff that we didn’t announce before so it’s not just trailers and demonstrations – it will be also a little bit more interaction. That’s coming soon.”

