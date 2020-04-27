A new action-adventure Tintin game is in development

French developer Microids has announced that it is working on a new action-adventure video game centred on the Adventures of Tintin comic series.

The company revealed the news with a blog post on its official website, in celebration of its 35th anniversary. The as-yet-untitled game will follow Tintin and his trusty dog Snowy as they are thrust into “a whirlwind of incredible situations and suspense”.

Microids has also confirmed that the game will also feature iconic characters such as Captain Haddock, the genius professor Calculus and detectives Thomson & Thompson. The game is in partnership with Moulinsart, which owns the Tintin copyright.

Advertisement

Nick Rodwell, Moulinsart’s director, said that “our ambition is to provide a mainstream audience with a fun and friendly game for everyone to enjoy. Microids is for us the ideal partner to bring to life this new Tintin’s adventure.”

The game is planned to launch on PC as well as consoles, although no specific systems were mentioned. The companies also noted that the game’s title, artwork and details “will soon be unveiled”.

The last Tintin game to be released was 2011’s The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn, a tie-in to the 2011 movie, released by Ubisoft. It was an action-adventure platformer with puzzle, driving, fighting and flying elements.

Microids’ last release was the 2019 adventure game, Blacksad: Under the Skin, an adaptation of the Spanish comic series Blacksad. The title was first released for PC, macOS, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in November. It was later ported to the Nintendo Switch a month later.