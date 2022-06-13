A new Nintendo Direct could be coming later this month

A new report suggests that Nintendo could be planning a new Direct live stream at the end of June.

According to Sony Santa Monica writer and former games journalist Alanah Pearce, a new Nintendo Direct is coming on June 29 (via, VGC).

During a recent Twitch stream where Pearce reacted to the Xbox and Bethesda showcase last night (June 12), she responded to a viewer asking if a new Direct has already been announced.

“No, but I believe there is a Nintendo Direct coming on the 29th,” Pearce said. “I don’t know if that’s been announced. You heard it here first. Let me check.”

After checking her notes, Pearce confirmed her previous statement saying: “I have it written down… 29th, yep. June 29th, Nintendo Direct.”

The writer went on to explain that it’s not technically a leak since Nintendo didn’t personally tell her anything about the Direct, and she doesn’t know anything that’s going to be featured. “…I’m not leaking anything that’s in it, which is what I think is shitty,” Pearce added.

According to VGC, Pearce’s comments match up with what the publication has been told about a late June Direct.

The last Nintendo Direct was held in February and featured some big reveals. Players were given a new announcement trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Nintendo Switch Sports, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and gameplay for Kirby And The Forgotten Land.

In March, it was announced that The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 has been delayed until Spring 2023. It is possible fans could see news about the highly-anticipated sequel during the rumoured Nintendo Direct, but everything is currently speculation.

