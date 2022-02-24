A new Pokémon Presents will air this weekend

The Pokémon Company has announced that a new Pokémon Presents broadcast will air this weekend.

Announced via Twitter, the publisher confirmed that the upcoming Pokémon Presents will take place on Sunday, February 27 at 2 PM GMT / 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.

The broadcast will be 14 minutes long and feature a pre-recorded video, according to the post. So far, The Pokémon Company hasn’t revealed any information about what fans can expect during the presentation.

In a separate post on its website, the publisher confirmed that the presentation would coincide with the day Pokémon Red and Green (the first Pokémon game) was released on February 27, 1996. The day has been certified by the Japan Anniversary Association as “Pokémon Day” and is celebrated and cherished by overseas fans.

Because the publisher has yet to confirm what the show will include, there is already speculation online about what fans can expect.

Some fans believe The Pokémon Company will reveal new information about its latest title in the franchise, Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It’s possible that fans might see something regarding Arceus updates and future patches, but nothing has been confirmed.

Earlier this month, a secret, modern-day room in Pokémon Legends: Arceus was discovered by a player, which led others to believe that it was either cut content or an upcoming, unannounced piece of DLC (downloadable content).

The Pokémon Company also announced on February 21 that it will reveal news about six different Pokémon games this week. The games that will be covered include Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Café Mix, Pokémon Unite, P25 Music, and Pokémon GO – although it’s unclear if these are related to the upcoming Pokémon Presents broadcast.

