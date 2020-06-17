A new ‘Pokemon Snap’ is coming to Nintendo Switch

The Pokemon Company has announced New Pokemon Snap and is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Read More: Video games took me back to the golden age of Fighting Fantasy RPGs

The reveal was made during a Pokemon Presents presentation that the company showcased today (June 17). The new entry is inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game Pokemon Snap and is being developed by Bandai Namco

New Pokemon Snap in an on-rail shooter, with players handling a camera instead of a weapon. The premise involves players exploring Pokemon’s natural environments in the hopes of securing the best photo and filling out their Photodex. Higher scores can be earned dependent on the Pokemon’s pose, size and how many are in the frame.

The new iteration will include a wide range of Pokemon. The trailer showcases new species such as Scorbunny, which made its debut in the recently released Pokemon Sword & Shield entry. As of yet New Pokemon Snap hasn’t received a release date or window.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement trailer below.

Pokemon Snap was met with average reviews when it originally released on the Nintendo 64, but has since gained a cult following.

The presentation included many other announcements including a new iOS and Android game known as Pokemon Smile, which aims to encourage children to brush their teeth and is out now.

Other announcements included a new free-to-play puzzle game known as Pokemon Café Mix. Players will complete puzzles and recruit Pokemon to build their very own café. No release date was confirmed.

The presentation ended with the company announcing that another stream would be taking place on June 24, teasing a new “big project” that it’s working on. No further details were shared on what this could be.

Advertisement

Pokemon Sword & Shield‘s first expansion is also released today (June 17) which allows players to visit The Isle Of Armor for an all-new adventure and is available to download now.