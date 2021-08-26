A new story trailer for ‘Lost Judgment’ reveals bleak but gripping details

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has unveiled a new extended story trailer for Lost Judgment which takes a deeper look into private eye Yagami’s latest case as well as the friends and enemies he encounters along the way.

The nearly seven minutes long trailer starts with the discovery of a body in an abandoned apartment building by firefighters.

Things don’t get lighter from there with private detective, Takayuki Yagami, finding himself caught up in a case where the perpetrator has been accused of sexual harassment and murder. Full of mystery, intrigue, and a fair bit of action too, the trailer highlights the cinematic nature that Lost Judgment appears to be embracing.

Besides following the gripping storyline, Lost Judgment will also feature the opportunity to participate in many side quests and activities. This includes the ability to play some classic Master System games including Alex Kidd in Miracle World and Fantasy Zone. The game is a sequel to the detective crime drama spin-off Judgment from the Yakuza series.

Past Lost Judgment videos have also revealed that a key theme will be “bullying” with a high school setting also giving players the chance to take part in mini-games such as boxing and dancing, alongside all the murderous goings-on.

There will be a dog sidekick too – or at least one that needs some training.

Lost Judgment will be released globally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on September 24.

