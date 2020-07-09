A Nintendo Direct is reportedly hitting later this month

Nintendo has remained fairly quiet about its 2020 line-up of titles, but a reported Nintendo Direct later this month could reveal the company’s plans.

According to an article by Video Games Chronicle (VGC), news has leaked that the company is intending to showcase a Nintendo Direct stream on July 20. The information comes from industry known leaker Kelios, who delivered this news on a Resetera forum. Kelios previously correctly reported on other Nintendo related streams, including the Direct Mini which streamed back in March.

The stream would finally give fans an insight into what the rest of the year has in store for the Nintendo Switch and what titles the company aims to release to combat the next-gen systems. As of now the only information that has been shared to fans came in a Nintendo Direct Mini, of which most of the titles revealed have now been released.

Next week (July 17) marks the release of Paper Mario: The Origami King and also the end of confirmed exclusive Nintendo Switch titles coming, along with Bravely Default II. The July 20 date would showcase the company’s plans for the remainder of the year.

Despite having a lack of news to deliver to fans, Nintendo has performed strongly this year with many titles performing well. Animal Crossing: New Horizons became the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time in just 11 days.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected sales of both the console and software. The system has been subject to stocking issues throughout the crisis as players have been ordering online as a means of entertainment during lockdown. The fitness game Ring Fit Adventure also received the same treatment as players have sought out new ways to remain fit while locked indoors.