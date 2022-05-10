A Nintendo Indie World stream with 20 minutes of footage is airing tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that a new Indie World stream will be taking place this week.

Announced today (May 10), the Indie World stream is set to take place on May 11 at 3PM UK time, or 4PM CEST / 7AM PT / 10AM EST. It will feature around 20 minutes of information and footage on indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The stream can be watched here on YouTube, with users able to set a reminder for when the stream will start.

Tune in on 11/05 at 16:00 CEST for a new Indie World showcase, featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch. #IndieWorld Watch it live here tomorrow: https://t.co/KZlOl85Xov pic.twitter.com/16Ua3aYnFN — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) May 10, 2022

No games have had appearances confirmed for the Indie World showcase, with fans eagerly awaiting any news or reveals for Hollow Knight: Silksong, which was announced in 2019 and will come out “when it matches the quality and scale of Hollow Knight,” according to developer Team Cherry.

Another highly anticipated title is Sports Story, a sequel to Sidebar Games’ Golf Story that expands the sports RPG out towards more activities. In June of last year, the developer said the game “unexpectedly grew quite large” in parts, and that the tennis part has a full career, which the team thinks “was worth it”.

The last Indie World Showcase was in December last year, with a Pokémon Presents and Nintendo Direct taking place in February. This means fans will likely have to wait a fair bit longer for a full-on Nintendo Direct, although this is by no means concrete.

As with any hopeful predictions for Nintendo presentations, absolutely anything could happen, so don’t hold your breath.

In other news, Bandai Namco has confirmed that it is working to get the Dark Souls PC servers back online “as soon as possible”. This follows all the PC servers for the trilogy being taken down at the start of the year.