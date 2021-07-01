‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’, ‘Black Ops 4’ and more join PlayStation Plus

The lineup for July’s PlayStation Plus additions have been announced and will feature Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, A Plague Tale: Innocence and WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

The upcoming games will join the service next Tuesday (July 6) and will be available to anyone who subscribes to the PlayStation Plus service.

While Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds will both be available on PS4, A Plague Tale: Innocence will only be available on PS5 versions.

The announcement blog notes that when A Plague Tale: Innocence launches on PS5, it will come with “4K native resolution, targeted 60 FPS, highly improved visuals and fast loading.”

The stealth-focused medieval horror game was originally launched in 2019 and received positive reviews, including winning the 2019 Steam Award for Outstanding Story-Rich Game.

Also added is the 2018 shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which was recently the subject of a court case when wrestler Booker T alleged that his likeness was used for a character in the game.

Coincidentally, Booker T features as DLC in the third PlayStation Plus game for July, WWE 2K Battlegrounds. The blog describes this one as “over-the-top, arcade action” where players can “battle in interactive environments around the world.”

In our own review, we described WWE 2K Battlegrounds as a game for “good, dumb fun” but felt that “there’s a lot of loose ends that are papered over the cracks.”

The announcement post also notes that Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will remain available for a second month on PlayStation Plus.

Before these games are added to the service, users will have until next Monday (July 5) to grab the currently available games, Operation: Tango and Star Wars: Squadrons.

In other news, players have discovered that Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life includes another secret crossover, an elaborate area tied to another beloved game series.