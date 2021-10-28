A playable demo for ‘Metroid Dread’ is now available

To celebrate Halloween, Nintendo has released a free, playable demo for Metroid Dread.

In a new Twitter post, Nintendo announced that a brand new demo for the newly released Metroid Dread is available to download for free on the Nintendo Switch eShop for an “early Halloween treat”.

“This Halloween, suit up as Samus Aran and see what goes bump in the night on planet ZDR with a fun-sized bite of the Metroid Dread game”, the description on the official Nintendo website reads.

Time to amp up the dread for an early Halloween treat. A demo for the critically acclaimed #MetroidDread releases now! Now everyone can try Samus’ latest adventure by downloading the demo on #NintendoSwitch #eShop!https://t.co/vzDIkbxo5z pic.twitter.com/vhRWhpDcRk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 28, 2021

Advertisement

This is a great chance for players to try out the latest Metroid game in the franchise if they are undecided on whether or not to purchase.

Metroid Dread was released earlier this month on October 8 and is the first 2D Metroid game in more than 19 years.

Following its release, Dread became the fastest-selling Metroid game in the UK, selling more than three and a half times as many copies as the last 2D game, Metroid: Samus Returns, did at launch.

The game recently received a new update that fixed a game-crashing progression bug that some players were encountering. The bug would occur near the end of the game where once the player destroyed a certain door while a map marker for the door was displayed on the map, the game would crash.

Advertisement

Nintendo encouraged players to restart the game and remove the door icon before reaching the door in order to resolve the issue until the patch was later released.

Meanwhile, Death’s Door is coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch next month. The dungeon-crawling RPG sees you playing as a crow who is also a grim reaper, dispatching mystical creatures who have dodged death. In the NME review, we praised its “consistently entertaining world of unique, stubborn bosses and intriguing exploration with surprising accessibility, humor and elegant design,” and said that “once you pick it up, you’ll find yourself eager to conquer the game’s balanced challenges”.