A few weeks ago, Splendour In The Grass 2020 was officially postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Festival organisers announced that the annual music festival will now take place from October 23 to 25. Fans were understandably devastated at the news.

In response, some legend has built an incredibly faithful recreation of the festival grounds inside Minecraft, a sandbox-style video game. The map features impressively accurate renderings of the festival: from Flume’s graphics plastered on the Amphitheatre screens, to the pack of sniffer dogs patrolling around the entrance. It even includes a day/night cycle, an array of light shows and Splendour’s iconic Smirnoff bar.

The video clip exploring the map — aptly titled Splendour In The Minecraft — was uploaded to popular Facebook group Aus Music Memes for Tash Sultana Loving Teens, which you can watch below.

Splendour In The Minecraft

Freelance videographer and content creator Reuben Gore was behind the entire project. Yesterday, Gore told Music Junkee that it took roughly 30 hours to build the level. “Been in isolation for two weeks since I got back from the US so this has been a free time project,” he said.

“I’d say about 30 hours total build time. We just thought it would be a bit of a laugh to make virtual Splendour during the COVID pandemic.”

Gore said he’ll likely make the map public in a few days, so other Minecraft users can visit the virtual festival grounds.

