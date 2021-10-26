‘A Quiet Place’ single-player horror game announced for 2022

A video game based on the popular horror film, A Quiet Place, has been announced.

The game, which is being described as a new single-player, story-driven horror game is based on the film franchise which has spawned two films, both directed and starring The Office star John Krasinski.

The films, which co-starred Krasinki’s real-life wife Emily Blunt, took the world by storm with incredibly tense set-pieces, horrifying creatures and a dramatic turn by Kransinki, who to most had been previously known as the fun-loving, much-beloved Jim Halpert in the US version of The Office.

Currently in development at iLLOGIKA, a studio based in Montreal comprised of developers with credits on Ubisoft titles Rainbow Six and Far Cry. The game is set to be published by Saber Interactive and will release in 2022.

While no gameplay has been shown, the team behind the game, which has partnered with Paramount Pictures, hopes to capture the “compelling suspense, emotion, and drama,” of the films.

Platforms have yet to be announced, but Saber Interactive’s other game World War Z, is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, so it’s safe to assume that A Quiet Place will debut on similar systems, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S thrown in the mix.

