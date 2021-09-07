A remastered version of ‘Alan Wake’ is coming this year

Epic Games have confirmed that a remastered version of Alan Wake is coming later this year.

Originally released in 2010, Alan Wake Remastered will include director commentary by Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy Entertainment, 4K visuals and all the downloadable content that’s ever been released.

Writing on fansite The Sudden Stop, Lake dedicated the remaster to longterm fans of the game: “This is for you. Alan Wake came out over 11 years ago, and through that time, you have told us again and again how much you love the game, the story, the characters, and the lore. And that matters a lot to us. We love this game as well. I love this game. The remaster is coming because of your support for Alan Wake through the years.

We can't thank you enough for the love and support you've shown #AlanWake these 11 years… but I can try. I wrote you a letter on our lovely, long-time fan site, @TheSuddenStop. Welcome to Bright Falls, again, for the first time. ❤️ 🔦 This is for you. https://t.co/XasoyzjttL pic.twitter.com/SSSBRWpCwm — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) September 7, 2021

“Alan Wake Remastered is the original experience you fell in love with all those years ago,” he continues. “We did not want to change that. But the visuals all around, including the character model of Alan Wake himself and the cinematics, have been updated and improved with some choice next-generation upgrades.”

While an exact release date is yet to be announced, Lake has promised that it’s coming “this fall”. The game will be available via Epic Games on Xbox, PC and, for the first time, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5.

The confirmation comes after a series of leaks about a possible remastered version of the game. It isn’t known if this title is what earlier rumours about an Alan Wake sequel were actually about though. In April of this year, journalist Jeff Grubb revealed on his Twitch channel that he had “heard that Remedy is going to be making Alan Wake 2,” with Epic Games acting as the game’s publisher.

In other news, five years after launching, No Man’s Sky has finally reached a “mostly positive” review rating on Steam.