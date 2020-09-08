A render of the Xbox Series S has reportedly been leaked

A render of Microsoft’s unannounced Xbox Series S console has reportedly been leaked, and shows off a number of design features as well as its price.

The leak was first obtained and shared by tech journalist Brad Sams on Thurrot and his personal Twitter account. The still render shows off the full console, alongside the Xbox Series X controller that leaked online last month. According to the leaked image, the Xbox Series X will feature a flatter design than its more powerful big brother.

Per the render, the console will be white in colour and features what seems to be a black cooling grill on the top when laid horizontally, at a US$299 price tag. However, the console does not seem to include a disc drive, much like the Digital Edition of Sony’s PS5

Sams later since shared a second video, via the Twitter account @_h0x0d_, of the Series S render, which compares the size of the unannounced console to the much wider and taller Series X. Check out the video below.

More Series S https://t.co/eBh2UUDMMA — Brad Sams (@bdsams) September 8, 2020

Microsoft has not officially announced the Xbox Series S, although evidence of the cheaper next-gen console has been floating around the internet for months. A new ESBR rating for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War also notably listed the game to release on Xbox Series, instead of previous game listings of Xbox Series X.

A twitter user was able to get his hands on an Xbox Series X controller in early August. The controller’s packaging listed a number of compatible devices, which include the Xbox Series S. Back in June, a leaked Microsoft document revealed that an Xbox Series X development kit included a special Lockhart mode that revealed a lower-powered next-gen console.