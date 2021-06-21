A skin in ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ is making players incredibly hard to see

A cosmetic skin in Rainbow Six Siege is making players invisible against the game’s reinforced barricades.

The issue was noticed by TeamQueen member Miss Marie R6 who made the post on twitter, saying “Bout to spend 2550k on North Star Uniforms”.

In a follow-up tweet they helpfully highlighted the operator, who was nearly invisible against the reinforcement they were standing in front of.

There he is pic.twitter.com/iZM4NfA9OA — 👑 Miss Marie (@MissMarieR6) June 20, 2021

NME reached out to competitive Rainbow Six Siege analyst and commentator Jess “JessGoat” Bolden who said: “I think there’s a reason every single tournament and league from tier one to tier four has uniform bans. When every single weapon has a TTK (time to kill) of under one second, taking half a second to spot a player means you’re already dead.”

Bolden also said that the creativity of the developers should not be stymied, but rather that there should be an option for operator uniforms to be disabled in casual or ranked, before saying “Is that possible? Probably not.” Bolden also acknowledged that without such a fix, this issue could “potentially be affecting tens of millions of players”.

In terms of a solution, Bolden suggested that Ubisoft should “Give players outlines like other games and ensure that no matter the environment we know we are looking at a player model, even if they’re dressed up as if they’re going on a tour.”

Ubisoft is already planning to make changes to player visibility by bringing in the aforementioned outlines. In a post made on June 16, Ubisoft said “We know that certain operator skins are well-known for blending into some environments, and this has led to situations where players felt they were at an unfair disadvantage.”

The solution Ubisoft has planned is to add a rim lighting effect to all operators. The change is currently planned to be added to the game in Year Six Season Three of Rainbow Six Siege, as the developer continues to tweak the effect to make sure it works, ensuring players are able to “choose the cosmetics they want without gaining an unfair advantage of any kind.”

This news comes after Raven Software once again updated the Roze skin to make it more visible in Call Of Duty: Warzone.