A ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater’ documentary will be released before the remaster launches

Wood Entertainment has announced a release date for Pretending I’m A Superman – The Tony Hawk Video Game Story, a documentary that will tell the story of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series.

The documentary, from director Ludvig Gür, covers Tony Hawk’s journey through the creation of his hit game series with Neversoft, and how the series revived mainstream skater culture and earned USD$1.4 billion worldwide.

The film will be released digitally on August 18, less than a month before the highly anticipated remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 hit shelves on September 4. Long-time fans of the series will recognise the title of the documentary from the iconic Goldfinger song in the first game’s soundtrack.

The documentary will include never-before-seen footage and interviews with the legendary Tony Hawk, as well as fellow icons Steve Caballero, Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska and Jamie Thomas, all of whom will appear in the upcoming remastered game.

The remaster will include all the original levels, skaters and tricks from the first two games. Features from the rest of the franchise, including reverts, lip tricks, wall plants and online multiplayer support, will also be included. Fan-favourite Create-A-Park mode will also return, and allow players to share their custom-designed skateparks with friends.

Longtime fans of the franchise will also be glad to know that, apart from five tracks, all of the original songs featured in the games will be brought back for the remasters.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster was announced back in May, and will be released on September 4 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.