‘Abandoned’ is definitely not a Hideo Kojima game – even with that eyepatch

Blue Box Game Studios has confirmed that Abandoned, the upcoming PS5 survival shooter, has nothing to do with Hideo Kojima.

During an interview with NME, studio founder Hasan Kahraman confirmed that Abandoned is not the next Silent Hill game… and now we have proof.

“Abandoned is a shooter/survival game,” he explained. “It has some horror elements in it but it’s not really a horror game. It’s not what people think – that it’s Silent Hill.”

During the lengthy interview, Kahraman revealed numerous details about Abandoned, including a lengthy synopsis and backstory for some of the main characters. Now, we can confirm that it has nothing at all to do with Silent Hill or Metal Gear. It’s unlikely that Hideo Kojima is involved, either.

“No,” said Kahraman when asked if Kojima was involved. “No, absolutely not.”

“We receive emails or tweets on a daily basis from people saying: ‘Hey Kojima, I know what you’re doing!’ or stuff like: ‘Are you really Kojima? Are you working on Silent Hill?’ We always responded to these rumours, but we stopped responding after my last video because at this point, I was like: ‘No matter how much you try to respond, no matter how much you try to be against it, it’s not working’. At that point, I stopped responding to these rumours.”

Unfortunately, Blue Box hasn’t made it easy for themselves. After a string of coincidences leading to speculation that Abandoned is a new Silent Hill game, Kahraman posted an image to Twitter which caused uproar.

Are you ready? We are! pic.twitter.com/dQJwjot99S — BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) July 27, 2021

“The eyepatch,” he said, shaking his head. “The eyepatch. Everyone immediately linked it to Solid Snake. But I was like, ‘People think it’s Silent Hill so it wouldn’t make sense if people linked it with Snake’.”

The image actually depicts the game’s villain, but speculation soon began that Abandoned was now a Metal Gear game.

And it seems Hideo Kojima has been getting involved in the rumour-mongering.

“A few days ago, Hideo Kojima posted on Twitter a doll of himself where he was zipped on a blue box and he was really vague with it,” said Kahraman. “Because a lot of people assumed that he was working on our Realtime Experience. This was after the delay, and he said, ‘I wanted to change a few frames on the trailer, but everyone stay calm’. I think it was his way of trying to manage the craziness, to keep everyone calm, but other than that, we don’t really work with Kojima.”

As it stands, Blue Box studios has a long way to go to step away from these rumours. Abandoned really is nothing to do with Hideo Kojima, Silent Hill, or Metal Gear. But some fans are going to take a lot of convincing.

Thankfully, a new cinematic trailer and playable prologue are coming soon – a move which could finally prove once and for all that this is not a Silent Hill or Metal Gear game.

